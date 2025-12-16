Africa’s Bright Future
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Nobody Is Stopping Africa From Getting Rich
Someone once said: “I want to live in a world where people migrate out of taste, not out of hunger.” That world is possible. But only if we stop making…
Apr 28
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Magatte Wade
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The Lie Keeping Africa in the Dark
How the world's climate promises became a new way to keep Africa poor.
Apr 1
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Magatte Wade
78
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March 2026
Did Capitalism Invent Child Labor?
Every economic system in history had working children. Only one made it possible for them to stop.
Mar 23
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Magatte Wade
104
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29
My Take on Lewis Hamilton’s TERRIBLE Africa Comments
He's dead wrong!
Mar 7
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Magatte Wade
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5:45
February 2026
How Africa Imported Europe’s Worst Idea
What happens when you copy a declining continent's labor code
Feb 26
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Magatte Wade
126
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January 2026
Why I Sued Próspera Africa for Defamation
Update on my efforts to advance startup cities in Africa
Jan 9
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Magatte Wade
44
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The 2025 Lesson
2025 was the year everything finally started to make sense.
Jan 1
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Magatte Wade
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December 2025
Africa could be the richest continent on Earth
Nothing is missing except the freedom to build.
Dec 16, 2025
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Magatte Wade
76
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November 2025
What If Everything You Knew About Climate Change Was Wrong?
Is climate alarmism finally dead?
Nov 9, 2025
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Magatte Wade
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October 2025
Is Africa Being Neocolonized?
He who makes the gold, makes the rules.
Oct 18, 2025
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Magatte Wade
93
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25
Mamdani’s Socialist Illusion
Rich kids love socialism, because they will never pay the price.
Oct 1, 2025
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Magatte Wade
83
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August 2025
The Two Legal Tyrants Crushing Africa's Dreams of Prosperity
How OHADA and ECOWAS are blocking economic progress in the continent
Aug 26, 2025
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Magatte Wade
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© 2026 Magatte Wade
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