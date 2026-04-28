Africa’s Bright Future

Africa’s Bright Future

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Peter Gee's avatar
Peter Gee
Apr 28Edited

What is stopping Africans from being rich might have been colonialism once (that is true in some cases but not true in all) but post-independance gpovernments with exceptions that include those the author mentions. Many African leaders post-independance blindly followed Western radical socialism or resurrected African neo-monarchial systems. These were not based on traditionalism like say Eswatini but in one case, on Napoleon Bonaparte! Bokassa the First. Or else on personality clurtsists like Mobutu, Said Baree, Mugabe and so many others, some like Nguema in Eqiatorial Guinea, extraordinarily murderous. Others devolved into pure kleptocracies.

Africa will not become rich until African states trade amongst themselves, based upon individuually distinct free economies that utilize competitive advantage. Wiith governments that encourage pluralism and democratic processes , open economic incentives andfsound plans. Not just trade more with Europe, Asia or the Orient. The author will probably generate many negative comments with an article like this that repudiates the idea of Africans as perpetual victims of others. But it is a timely and refreshing one.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
Apr 28

There are pictures of Hiroshima and Detroit in the late 1940s (after the atomic bomb hit Hiroshima) and in the early 2000s. In the 1940s Hiroshima was rubble and Detroit was flourishing. Now, it's the opposite.

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