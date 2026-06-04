My new interview with John Papola on Dad Saves America is out.

We spent nearly three hours on the question that has followed me since childhood: why does Africa remain poor, and what would it take for Africans to build prosperity at home?

Most people reach for the same explanations: colonialism, slavery, racism, IQ, corruption, foreign aid, capitalism. In this conversation, I make the case that the missing piece is economic freedom: whether Africans can start businesses, create jobs, and solve problems without being trapped by bad rules.

John and I got into:

Why colonialism alone does not explain Africa’s poverty

The race and IQ question, and why fatalism is wrong

Why foreign aid follows from the wrong diagnosis

How Marxism became so attractive after independence

Why starting a business in Senegal can be almost impossible

The migrant boats from Senegal that still haunt me

Why agency matters more than victimhood

Why I still believe America has something to teach the world

The full conversation is here:

You can also listen or read the episode page at Dad Saves America:

If this speaks to you, please share it with someone who cares about Africa’s future, immigration, capitalism, education, race, or the future of the West.