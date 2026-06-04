Why Africa Stays Poor (It's Not Colonialism)
My conversation with John Papola on Dad Saves America
My new interview with John Papola on Dad Saves America is out.
We spent nearly three hours on the question that has followed me since childhood: why does Africa remain poor, and what would it take for Africans to build prosperity at home?
Most people reach for the same explanations: colonialism, slavery, racism, IQ, corruption, foreign aid, capitalism. In this conversation, I make the case that the missing piece is economic freedom: whether Africans can start businesses, create jobs, and solve problems without being trapped by bad rules.
John and I got into:
Why colonialism alone does not explain Africa’s poverty
The race and IQ question, and why fatalism is wrong
Why foreign aid follows from the wrong diagnosis
How Marxism became so attractive after independence
Why starting a business in Senegal can be almost impossible
The migrant boats from Senegal that still haunt me
Why agency matters more than victimhood
Why I still believe America has something to teach the world
The full conversation is here:
You can also listen or read the episode page at Dad Saves America:
If this speaks to you, please share it with someone who cares about Africa’s future, immigration, capitalism, education, race, or the future of the West.
I'm alot interested in your 💡 ideas..
I'm still a student but I find it fascinating and also the clearer reality that explains everything bypassing the colonial textbook and academic jargon we are being fed here.
TY for good-faith attempts to find true causes.
I'm curious how the "Guns, Germs, and Steel" theory(s) play into this, too.