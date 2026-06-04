Africa’s Bright Future

Africa’s Bright Future

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Ukadrix's avatar
Ukadrix
2d

I'm alot interested in your 💡 ideas..

I'm still a student but I find it fascinating and also the clearer reality that explains everything bypassing the colonial textbook and academic jargon we are being fed here.

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
2d

TY for good-faith attempts to find true causes.

I'm curious how the "Guns, Germs, and Steel" theory(s) play into this, too.

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