Try running a business or investing in a country where the rules can change without warning and you cannot be sure your investment will be protected.

That uncertainty is enough to keep many serious businesspeople and investors from committing their money for the next 20 or 30 years. As a consequence, the country loses out on the investment it needs to prosper.

Improving the laws and institutions of an entire country takes time (and is sometimes almost impossible), which is why some governments and developers are trying to make a start by building new cities. These are new places where people can live and work, with housing, businesses and public services developed together.

Part of what excites many people in the “New Cities” movement is the autonomy these cities offer to those who develop them. That is, they have more freedom to decide how the city is run, including the laws and regulations that apply within it.

I don’t see why the amount of autonomy obtained should be the thing to judge a new city by. Sure, a certain degree of autonomy may sometimes be necessary, but when autonomy becomes an end in itself, a New City project can overlook the political, legal and cultural conditions on which its durability depends.

I am not advocating for less ambitious cities, and I don’t think city builders should lower their ambition to whatever is easiest to get approved. You can build a city that focuses on marginal improvements (e.g. a better permitting process, somewhat more reliable infrastructure, a slightly more attractive business environment, and so on). However, such a city is unlikely to be transformative, as those modest improvements may raise land values without fundamentally changing a country’s development trajectory.

This is why I use three tests to judge whether a proposed new city will help its country prosper, rather than simply become a successful real estate development with little benefit to the wider economy.

1. Does the city fit the country’s needs and institutions?

The starting point is what the country wants to achieve: which problems does it want to solve, and what kinds of businesses and opportunities does it want to create for its people?

The new city’s institutions should support those aims within the host nation’s constitutional order. We also need to understand how its government works in practice, its politics and its culture. That is how we decide which changes are needed and how they can gain lasting public support.

For instance, there is no reason to reinvent the wheel when a country already has reliable courts. If the courts are unreliable, however, the city project will need another way to resolve commercial disputes (usually through arbitration). That said, public courts will still have important roles, particularly in constitutional, criminal and administrative matters, as well as disputes that cannot legally be submitted to arbitration.

Beyond the courts, the law should make it clear which functions the government keeps, which ones it delegates to the developer and how both parties will be held accountable. The city residents also need a way to challenge decisions and get problems resolved.

Dubai’s DIFC has its own commercial laws and courts within the UAE’s legal framework.

2. Will the city be economically viable and help the country prosper?

Why will people and businesses choose this city over other locations? We need evidence such as lower operating costs, customers for what businesses will produce there or firms that have committed to moving in because the city’s rules make it easier for them to operate.

The master plan should then reflect what these businesses and their workers will need. For example, if the city wants to attract manufacturing companies, it will need reliable, affordable and abundant energy, good logistics, and affordable housing for workers. If it’s centered around technology or services, the priorities will be different: universities, strong digital connectivity, suitable workspaces, and a business environment that makes it easier to attract and retain talent.

Some infrastructure will have to be built before enough customers arrive to pay for it. Such investments can attract businesses (because they need roads, water and electricity before they can operate in the city), but investors must be prepared to wait years for a return. For that reason, the master plan must also explain how the city will cover its costs while it grows.

People should have the services they need to live and work in the city, even while other parts are still being built.

But will the rest of the country benefit as well?

That depends on how the city connects to the economy around it. For instance, will domestic suppliers get more business, and will the skills people learn in the city be useful in jobs elsewhere? I also look at whether its roads and utilities serve nearby communities, and whether public institutions elsewhere can adopt reforms that have worked there. If none of that happens, we may have a profitable district, but we have not changed much for the rest of the country.

3. Will local people have a say and a share in its success?

That brings us to the people already living and working in the area. After all, it is only right that they have a say from the start in decisions that affect their homes, land and livelihoods, with enough information to negotiate what the project will mean for them.

Regarding land, an agreement with the government or a community leader may leave out tenants and people with customary or seasonal rights to farm, graze animals or cross it. If someone has been farming that land for instance, their claim has to be dealt with even if their name is not on the title. The agreements need to provide for fair compensation and livelihood restoration, and anyone affected must be able to get a complaint heard.

The same goes for local firms. If we want them to win contracts, then we have to look at the terms on which we are asking them to work. It is quite possible to have the skills for a job and lack the working capital to pay months of wages and materials before getting paid. Procurement packages that the local firms can manage, together with progress payments, would make it possible for more of them to take part. With training it is much the same: programmes need to be tied to employers’ hiring plans, with follow-up on job retention and wage progression.

People can also share in the city’s success through lease income, serviced plots or equity. And if equity is part of the deal, those receiving it need to know what they stand to lose and what governance rights come with their stake.

Of course, the community will change as new people move into the city. We cannot plan a new city on the assumption that only those already living there will have something to contribute. They and the newcomers need room to build their businesses and influence decisions so that the city does not remain dependent on outside investors and developers indefinitely.

Giving local people a say in a new city’s development is one of the conditions for its long-term commercial success.

It takes a village!

Meeting these three tests takes an ecosystem of builders working with government, with each contributing where their expertise is needed.

I will deliver a keynote at the New Cities Summit this December in Johannesburg. It will be an opportunity to go deeper into these questions with city builders, investors and policymakers, and discuss how to build cities that create prosperity for the people who live and work there and help the wider economy grow.