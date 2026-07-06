Africa’s Bright Future

Africa’s Bright Future

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The Wiltster's avatar
The Wiltster
3h

Guardrails, not mandates. Structure, not absolute control from afar, created and driven by bureaucrats. As usual, Magatte and I agree!

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Daniel Asia's avatar
Daniel Asia
3h

What a clear, cogent, and balanced response. Thank you, Magatte

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