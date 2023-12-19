When I say the word “startup,” what do you think of?

If you’re like most people, you think of the tech industry. Given the incredible explosion of Silicon Valley and accelerator programs like Y Combinator, that makes sense.

But that association—between “startup” and tech—sometimes creates confusion when I talk about my dream of building Startup Cities in Africa. There’s nothing wrong with a tech hub, but I’m not talking about building Silicon Valley 2.0 in Africa.

I’m using the term “startup” in its most basic sense: our city will be built from the ground up, and it will support businesses being built from the ground up—ALL kinds of businesses. Because there is a lot more to entrepreneurship and startups than just tech!

Yes, the tech industry is important, but it’s not the only—or even the main—source of progress and improvements in people’s quality of life.

Take a look at your own life. Are you wearing clothing? Did you eat food recently? Have you done something fun or interesting with your family?

None of those aspects of your life revolve around tech.

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(And before the contrarians come out, yes, those goods and services involve technology, but my point is that most businesses exist outside the tech industry.)

While there’s money to be made in tech, it simply doesn’t have the same widespread impact as manufacturing—mostly because it creates fewer jobs. And if you’ve read my newsletter before, you know how much Africa needs jobs!

That’s my #1 goal: Supporting entrepreneurs so they can create jobs. This is the fastest way to achieve prosperity for Africans at every social level.

If you need another example as proof, look at China. China may be known for its tech innovations, but its exponential growth wasn’t based solely on tech. In fact, the top three industries driving Chinese growth are the services sector, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Tech alone won’t create a fully prosperous Africa.

If we want to talk about building a thriving economy, that means our business ecosystem has to be dynamic and interesting—which means it must be diverse.

Our Startup Cities will be designed to promote small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of all varieties. We want to cultivate each and every talent that African entrepreneurs have to offer—not just those individuals focused on tech.

That’s why our first Startup City has land designated for an industrial zone that contains a business center and production facilities for the textile and durable goods industries. We’ve also allocated spaces to an agricultural experience, outlet mall, and showroom center. Public pavilions will be framed by lush fields, and residents will be able to visit the farmers’ market, restaurants, and sport center, all in a single stretch.

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This city will support entrepreneurs across a wide variety of industries, and it will be unlike anywhere else in the world.

I need to make that clear because I’ve heard from Africans who are worried that our Startup City will be nothing more than applying a California template to an African landscape. Absolutely not.

African development will take its own unique path—not one copied from the United States, the Middle East, Asia, or anywhere else. Yes, we can learn important lessons from other areas’ paths toward economic development, but at the end of the day, Africa’s Bright Future must be designed by Africans, for Africans.

Our future lies in our own hands. Let’s make it as diverse, innovative, and lively as the Africa we know and love.