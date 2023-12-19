Africa’s Bright Future

Africa’s Bright Future

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Dec 19, 2023

Yes, I think it is a problem that when one mentions the words “start-up” or “entrepreneur” people typically think of the digital technology industry. Unfortunately, that is also common among the Progress Studies movement of which I am a part of.

Digital technology is just one industry, and all the other industries combined are much more important, particularly for developing nations in Africa.

Reply
Share
Stefan Stefanov's avatar
Stefan Stefanov
Dec 28, 2023

Dear Mrs. Wade,

I hope this message finds you well. I followed all the proceedings of the ARC Forum conference and was deeply impressed by your participation. Your commitment to turning Africa into a continent of progress is commendable, and both my team and I find it exceptionally promising. We want to contribute and support your vision voluntarily.

Let me briefly introduce how we might be of assistance. Over the past 20 years in Bulgaria, we have developed a groundbreaking scientific discovery that is disruptive for management and economic science worldwide. This discovery is the Business Model Ontology (BMO), upon which we have successfully built software that allows us to train individuals efficiently on creating, developing, and managing various types of industrial enterprises.

The BMO knowledge represents a schematic and formulated description of the principles of operation of any enterprise, which enables it to generate profits. Implementing such knowledge and technology facilitates the establishment of enterprises spanning various industries by any individual. Furthermore, it strongly supports the attraction of successful investments because, once the business model is developed using this knowledge and technology, we can conduct a complete simulation of our business, based on the set principles of operation and provide a 100% guarantee of achieving the predefined results. This makes every investment exceptionally sustainable.

We are confident that this knowledge and technology could be highly beneficial for your vision of "startup cities" and beyond, as it entails creating various types of new businesses, requiring entrepreneurs to have a stable knowledge foundation for business creation and attracting and utilizing investments.

We have demonstrated the practical capabilities of the BMO knowledge in these areas through numerous successful experiments, including establishing a factory for axial piston pumps and motors, establishing a winery, and transforming various old factories into efficient and profitable enterprises. All these experiments were led by individuals without any prior management experience but with a thorough understanding of the BMO knowledge and the technology.

We would be delighted to present the BMO and the technology to you in a working meeting where we can showcase the impressive results of applying this knowledge in practice. This will provide a more comprehensive understanding of why we see immense potential for this knowledge to transform Africa into a continent of progress. For this reason, I invite you to a meeting at a time and place convenient for you.

I remain at your disposal for any feedback or further discussions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magatte Wade · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture