Africa’s Bright Future

Africa’s Bright Future

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dave's avatar
dave
11h

Read this short story about Al...

https://milweesci.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/2/4/13247648/mannapdf.pdf

But note that that everything after chapter 4 is fantasy

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Ukadrix's avatar
Ukadrix
11h

There's some points here for real.

Plus I would like to retire at 25 too 👀

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