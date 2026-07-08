Everyone is talking about AI as if it can only mean one thing: ordinary workers getting crushed.

Peter St Onge sees it differently.

In my conversation with him, he argues that AI may hit desk work first. If many computer tasks become cheaper, work that still requires human hands and human trust may become more valuable.

Peter and I also talked about his case against the Federal Reserve. From there, the conversation moved to Bitcoin. His answer on Trump tariffs also surprised me, because it does not fit the simple story people tell about free markets.

But his answer on AI is the part I think people will argue about most.

The full episode is available on YouTube now: